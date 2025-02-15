20 C
Manipur Police Arrest Nine Militants in Crackdown on Extortion, Kidnapping

Imphal: In a series of joint operations on February 14, nine alleged active militants from different proscribed outfits were arrested by Manipur police.

The operation was against those involved in extortion, kidnapping, and illegal transportation of arms in different districts.

Four Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP – PWG) members were arrested close to the Auto-Rickshaw stand at Khabeisoi 7 MR Gate in Imphal East district.

The accused persons—Lanpoklakpam Sanathoi Meitei (23), Sanabam Amitkumar Singh (40), Seram Prem Singh (49), and Md. Ithem (55)—were accused of extorting money from the common people, government officials, and petrol pump staff.

“On 14.02.2025, Manipur Police arrested 04(four) active members of KCP (PWG) from Khabeisoi 7 MR Gate near Auto-Rickshaw parking under Heingang-PS, Imphal East, namely, (i) Lanpoklakpam Sanathoi Meitei @ Kaoba (23), (ii) Sanabam Amitkumar Singh (40), (iii) Seram Prem Singh @ Bemsingh (49) and (iv) Md. Ithem (55). The arrestees are directly involved in extortion activities from general public, govt. officials, petrol-pump etc,” Manipur Police informed on micro-blogging site X.

Police found a two-wheeler, three mobile phones, and two wallets in their possession.
During another operation in Thoubal district, four active Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP Noyon) members were arrested.

The members—Laikhuram Sanatomba Singh (22), Lourembam Suraj Singh (26), Thokchom Thoithoinganba Meitei (22), and Heikhrujam Ngongo (34)—were arrested from Heirok Pt-II Chingdompok locality under Heirok Police Station.

They were accused of conducting kidnapping and extortion operations.

Besides this, Police officials also arrested six men and seized seven SIM card-enabled mobile phones, a sling bag, and a four-wheeler during the raid. Furthermore, Manipur police apprehended an active member of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF – Pambei) from Nungoi Awang Leikai, Tera Makhong under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East District.

The accused, Okram Aboy Meitei (37), was said to be involved in extortion and the movement of arms and ammunition in and around Imphal city.

The police seized a .32 pistol with three live rounds and one mobile phone from his possession.

The arrests are a major achievement for the police in stemming militant activities in Manipur.

The police continue their efforts to break such networks and ensure security in the area.

