15 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 17, 2024
type here...

7 personnel suspended for negligence of duty in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Feb 16: Seven personnel of the India Reserve Battalion have been suspended for dereliction of duties in connection with the looting of arms and ammunition from the special force’s Chingarel camp in Manipur’s Imphal East district.

They have been asked not to leave their headquarters without obtaining prior permission, according to an order issued by the commandant of the 5th India Reserve Battalion on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The order said the seven personnel were suspended for “grave negligence and dereliction of duties” after arms and ammunition had been looted from the camp three days before.

Six people have been arrested and remanded to police custody in connection with the arms looting case, the Manipur police said on Thursday.

Four Insas rifles, one AK Ghatak, two magazines of SLR and 16 small boxes of 9 mm ammunition looted from the IRB camp have also been recovered.

A mob broke into the camp of the 5th IRB at Chingarel and fled with arms and ammunition on February 13. (PTI)

10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia
10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India
Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India
Best National Parks In South India
Best National Parks In South India
Most Photogenic Places In Asia
Most Photogenic Places In Asia
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

17 Febrauary, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia 10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India Best National Parks In South India Most Photogenic Places In Asia