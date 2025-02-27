16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 27, 2025
type here...

87 more firearms surrendered in Manipur’s seven districts

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Feb 26: A total of 87 firearms and ammunitions were surrendered before the security forces in seven districts of restive Manipur, police said on Wednesday.

The highest number of weapons were surrendered in the Imphal West district. Among them were 12 carbine machine guns with magazines, two .303 rifles with magazines, two SLR rifles with magazines, four 12-bore single-barrel guns and an IED.

- Advertisement -

In the Jiribam district, among the weapons surrendered were five 12-bore double-barrel guns, one 9 mm carbine with magazine, and a grenade.

Related Posts:

In Kangpokpi district, an AK-47 rifle with two magazines, a .303 rifle, a Smith & Wesson revolver, a .22 pistol with magazine, a single-barrel rifle, and grenades were among the items surrendered.

Firearms were also surrendered in Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal East, and Churachandpur districts on Tuesday.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had on February 20 urged warring groups to voluntarily surrender weapons robbed from security forces and other illegally held arms within seven days, assuring that no punitive action would be taken.

- Advertisement -

Manipur chief secretary PK Singh on Sunday said the forces would take action after the expiry of the period.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President’s rule in the state on February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. (PTI)

Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Growing audience for Oscar-nominated films in India: PVR INOX executive director...

The Hills Times -
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers 10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024 10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views 12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers 8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes