AAI Seeks Time To Obtain Report For Greenfield Airport In Meghalaya

Shillong, Nov 15 (NNN): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has sought more time to obtain the pre-feasibility study report conducted at the new site offered by the State for implementing the Greenfield airport project.

Hearing a PIL on Monday, the Division Bench of the Meghalaya High Court has decided to defer the hearing on the matter to January, next year.

“Since the Airports Authority of India says that a further four weeks’ time will be needed to obtain the pre-feasibility study report conducted at the new site offered by the State for the Greenfield airport project, let the matter appear immediately after the vacation in January 2023,” the bench said.

It has also directed that the report should be circulated to the State and the Amicus Curiae P Yobin, a week prior to the matter appearing in court on January 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, the State has also confirmed that drone photography has been completed.