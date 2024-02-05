13 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 5, 2024
Agartala – Deoghar Express train starts running with LHB coaches

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 4: In a bid to further enhance safety and comfort for passengers, the coaches of train No. 15626/15625 (Agartala – Deoghar – Agartala) weekly express has been converted into modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches, equipped with the-state-of-art features. Prof Manik Saha, Hon’ble Chief Minster of Tripura flagged off the train with LHB rake from Agartala Railway Station today. Senior railway officials from Lumding division and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The newly converted LHB train no 15626 (Agartala – Deoghar) Express will depart from Agartala every Saturday at 19:00 hours and train no. 15625 (Deoghar – Agartala) Express will depart from Deoghar every Monday w.e.f February 5 at 20:05 hours. Enroute, the train will run via Ambassa, Badarpur Jn., Lumding Jn., Guwahati, Rangiya Jn., New Jalpaiguri, Naugachia, Bhagalpur etc. Conversion of this train to LHB rake will provide comfort to the enroute passengers from northeast who visit to the holy city Deoghar for pilgrimage.

Also, for convenience of the passengers, it has been decided to convert the train no. 05628/05627 (Agartala – Guwahati – Agartala) special to LHB. Train no. 05628 (Agartala – Guwahati) Special will depart from Agartala every Thursday at 19:00 hours w.e.f February 8, 2024 and train no. 05627 (Guwahati – Agartala) Special will depart from Guwahati every Friday w.e.f  February 9, 2024 at 13:15 hours.

Both the trains will consist of 21 LHB design coaches, which includes five AC 3-tier, ten Sleeper Class, three Second Class, one Pantry Car and two Power Cars.

