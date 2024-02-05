Manipur police deputes senior officer

IMPHAL, Feb 4: Manipur Police department has deputed a senior officer of the department to Assam to take stock of the situation arising out of a scuffle among the IRB trainees from Manipur at Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Assam on Saturday evening.

Reports said that around five IRB trainees were injured in the scuffle which Assam police chief GP Singh said arising out of distribution of dinner.

In a post on the X, the DGP said that there was a scuffle between newly recruited IRB trainees from Manipur over distribution of dinner.

“The matter is now resolved. The Range IGP and DIG Training are with the boys,” he further wrote.

To take stock of the situation, the Manipur police deputed a senior IPS officer, the source said.

“A senior officer from Manipur police is being deputed tomorrow to Dergaon to take stock of the situation. Matter is being monitored by Manipur police on the real time basis and the situation is under control,” the Manipur police wrote in its official Facebook page also.

Earlier, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh reportedly contacted the Assam chief minister over the development and the latter had assured to look into the matter.

Over 2000 newly recruited IRB personnel from Manipur are undergoing training at four training facilities in Assam and the scuffle reportedly took place at Lachit Borphukan Police Academy. (NNN)