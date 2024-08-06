Extension of special trains & revision of timings

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 5: To clear the extra rush of passengers, it has been decided to continue the services of two pairs of weekly special train no 05638/05637 (Silchar – Naharlagun – Silchar) for 31 trips and train no 05628/05627 (Agartala – Guwahati – Agartala) for 30 trips each in both directions. These trains will run with the existing days of service, timings, composition, and stoppages.

Train no 05638 (Silchar – Naharlagun) weekly special will depart from Silchar at 13:50 hours on every Monday from September 2, 2024 to March 31, 2025 to reach Naharlagun at 08:40 hours the next day. In return, train no 05637 (Naharlagun – Silchar) weekly special will depart from Naharlagun at 10:00 hours on every Tuesday from September 3, 2024 to April 1, 2025 to reach Silchar at 05:20 hours the next day.

Train no 05628 (Agartala – Guwahati) weekly special will depart from Agartala at 19:00 hours on every Thursday from September 5, 2024 to March 27, 2025 to reach its destination Guwahati at 08:45 hours the next day. In return, train no 05627 (Guwahati – Agartala) weekly special will depart from Guwahati at 13:15 hours on every Friday from September 6, 2024 to March 28, 2025 to reach its destination Agartala at 04:10 hours the next day.

Keeping in view the improvement in train operations, the timings of some mail/express trains have been revised at a few stations over NF Railway from August 5, 2024.

Train no 12424 (New Delhi – Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express will arrive at Lumding at 22:40 hours and depart at 22:45 hours; will arrive at Dimapur at 00:02 hours and depart at 00:09 hours; will arrive at Mariani at 02:20 hours and depart at 02:25 hours; and will arrive at New Tinsukia at 04:30 hours and depart at 04:40 hours to reach its destination Dibrugarh on time.

Train no 15663 (Agartala – Silchar) Express will arrive at its destination Silchar at 18:50 hours, and train no 15664 (Silchar – Agartala) Express will arrive at its destination Agartala at 16:35 hours.