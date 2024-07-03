AKAF suggestion to expert committee on State Reservation Policy

SHILLONG, July 2: The All Khasi Hills Achik Federation (AKAF) on Tuesday submitted its suggestion to the Expert Committee on State Reservation Policy asserting the need to ensure status quo is maintained on the issue.

“We request the Expert Committee to maintain status quo without disturbing the job reservation for Garo whatsoever, for the interest of the three tribes of Garo, Khasi and Jaintia and also for the interest of the other scheduled tribes and other bonafide citizen of the state of Meghalaya,” AKAF president Clivestar Ch Marak said in a letter to the Expert Committee.

He, however, said that the organization suggested the need to modify or alter the remaining 20 per cent of the job reservation policy if the committee is to recommend any changes to reservation policy dated January 12, 1972.

“The organization suggests that if the committee is concentrating on revisiting/altering or changing the reservation policy in our views we humbly suggest modifying or to alter the remaining 20 per cent of the job reservation policy which is meant for other schedule tribes and for general category by increasing 8 per cent for United Khasi and Jaintia tribes and to reserve 12 per cent for general category and for other Schedule Tribes,” Marak said.

“That while requesting to increase 8 per cent ie total 48 per cent of reserve the job reservation policy for united Khasi and Jaintia the organization also humbly request to include the Garo tribe residing in different part of Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills who were inhabitant and permanent residents of Khasi and Jaintia Hills,” he added.

Further, Marak said that the reason and ground for inclusion of Garo inhabitants of Khasi Hills are – “due to politically division however Garo tribes fall under Khasi Hills, that thought there is separate 40 per cent reservation for Garo ST that is mean for the Garo tribe residing in different part of Garo hills and not for the Garo inhabitants of Khasi Hills, the Achik or Garo tribes residing in Khasi Hills are still in backward in every aspect of life, Achik tribe in Garo Hills remain far behind in the field of education, living standard and still remain far behind in the field of economy.”

“That in case the committee desired to change the reservation policy, we humbly suggest reducing or to take it from the remaining 20 per cent reservation policy and added to Khasi and Jaintia category without disturbing the 40 per cent job reservation for Garos,” he opined. (NNN)