Dhankhar meets 30 SHG women from Meghalaya

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 13: A delegation of 30 Self-Help Group (SHG) women members from Meghalaya, accompanied by senior officials of the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS), met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, at his official residence in New Delhi.

- Advertisement -

The visit was led by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma, as part of his ongoing initiative to empower grassroots women leaders and provide them with national exposure.

During the interaction, the Vice President lauded the state’s efforts in strengthening women’s collectives and acknowledged the transformational progress being made under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. He noted that the state’s focus on women empowerment, improved nutrition, and maternal health outcomes was exemplary and expressed admiration for the growth in women-led development in Meghalaya.

The officials from the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS) who accompanied the Chief Minister during this visit were: Ramakrishna Chitturi, IAS – Additional Secretary, C&RD and CEO of MSRLS; Ronald Kynta – Chief Operating Officer, MSRLS; Heman Hillary Engleng Masharing – Project Manager, Cluster Level Federation (CLF); and Michelle Ch Momin – District Mission Manager (DMM), West Garo Hills.

The 30 SHG members, who represent some of the most dynamic women’s collectives from across Meghalaya, will also be visiting the Prime Minister’s Museum as part of the exposure visit. The delegation includes outstanding SHG leaders supported under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) and Meghalaya’s efforts to promote women-led development and economic inclusion.

- Advertisement -

Over the last decade, Meghalaya has witnessed exponential growth in women’s participation through SHGs and local governance platforms. From just around 5,000 SHG in 2015, the state now has nearly 52,000 active SHG women. Currently, more than 5.2 Iakh women have been covered under the SHG mission. There has also been an increase in the number of women-led Village Employment Councils (VECs) from 2022-24.

The recent launch of the Pla Tangka Cooperative Society, a women-led apex financial institution, is yet another milestone in Meghalaya’s vision for financial inclusion and economic empowerment. These collective efforts are aligned with the broader goals of the State Capability Enhancement Project (SCEP), which seeks to strengthen human develop ment outcomes by enabling capable, community-rooted leadership at all levels.

The names of 30 women SHG members who accompanied the Chief Minister today are: Agnesh Momin – East Garo Hills, Zerina R Sangma – East Garo Hills, Gonitha R Marak – East Garo Hills, Tangchi Sangma – North Garo Hills, Sonabal Sangma – North Garo Hills, Tinamuni R Marak – North Garo Hills, Cheryan Topsy R Sangma – North Garo Hills, Balse R Marak – North Garo Hills, Bethsidha D. Sangma – North Garo Hills, Amritha Marak – South Garo Hills, Novina Ch. Sangma – South Garo Hills, Lahun Mary Blah – West Khasi Hills, Letizia Lyngdoh Mawphlang – East Khasi Hills, Joycy Mary Wankhar – East Khasi Hills, Pdianghun L. Nonglait – Eastern West Khasi Hills, Behappy L Nonglait – Eastern West Khasi Hills, Lucia Wahlang – Eastern West Khasi Hills, Carolyne Ryntathiang – Ri Bhoi, Regina Dkhar – West Jaintia Hills, Mardorlyne Pariong – West Khasi Hills, Markordor Nongrem – West Khasi Hills, Arjulish Ch. Sangma – South Garo Hills, Aitilin Marbaniang – Ri Bhoi, Josephine Lyngdoh – Ri Bhoi, Mary Ann Diengdoh – Ri Bhoi, Santi Shylla – East Jaintia Hills, Merry June Ymbon – East Jaintia Hills, Baiasngewlem Lamare – West Jaintia Hills, Waiting Syrti – West Jaintia Hills, and Pynshnalad Suting – East Khasi Hills.

The visit to Delhi marks not just a ceremonial engagement, but a recognition of the capability and aspirations of women from Meghalaya. It underscores the Chief Minister’s commitment to ensuring that women from the remotest corners of the state have the opportunity to engage, learn, and lead.