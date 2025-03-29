25.6 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 29, 2025
type here...

Amendment to Meghalaya Minor Mineral Concession Rules urged in Meghalaya

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, March 28: The Voice of the People Party (VPP)-led Executive Committee (EC) in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) recently assured to pressurize the state government on the need to bring necessary amendment to the Meghalaya Minor Mineral Concession Rules (MMMCR), 2016 to address the problems faced by small-time miners, who are practicing traditional mining in Meghalaya.

“I assure the house that EC will try to find out ways and means especially on how to put pressure on the state government for bringing necessary amendments to address the problems faced by small-time miners and also to ensure that such mining activities do not affect the environment,” KHADC chief Shemborlang Rynjah said while replying to a motion moved by Leader of Opposition Titosstarwell Chyne.

- Advertisement -

He said that the EC will also submit its suggestions on the matter.

Related Posts:

“The council had earlier suggested the need to include the word ‘traditional mining’ in the MMMCR, 2016 which I feel is very important,” Rynjah said adding, “I feel there will be more destruction caused to the environment through the use of heavy machineries but traditional mining is something which will not only slows down the environmental degradation, it also gives a lot of employment opportunities to the people.”

He said that as per the rule, the role of the district council is just to issue the no objection certificates.

10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Hrithik Roshan to make directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’, YRF comes...

The Hills Times -
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year 10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling 10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April