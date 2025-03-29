Amendment to Meghalaya Minor Mineral Concession Rules urged in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, March 28: The Voice of the People Party (VPP)-led Executive Committee (EC) in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) recently assured to pressurize the state government on the need to bring necessary amendment to the Meghalaya Minor Mineral Concession Rules (MMMCR), 2016 to address the problems faced by small-time miners, who are practicing traditional mining in Meghalaya.

“I assure the house that EC will try to find out ways and means especially on how to put pressure on the state government for bringing necessary amendments to address the problems faced by small-time miners and also to ensure that such mining activities do not affect the environment,” KHADC chief Shemborlang Rynjah said while replying to a motion moved by Leader of Opposition Titosstarwell Chyne.

He said that the EC will also submit its suggestions on the matter.

“The council had earlier suggested the need to include the word ‘traditional mining’ in the MMMCR, 2016 which I feel is very important,” Rynjah said adding, “I feel there will be more destruction caused to the environment through the use of heavy machineries but traditional mining is something which will not only slows down the environmental degradation, it also gives a lot of employment opportunities to the people.”

He said that as per the rule, the role of the district council is just to issue the no objection certificates.