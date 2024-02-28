16 C
Arms, ammunition recovered in East Imphal district

GUWAHTI, Feb 27: Arms and ammunition have been recovered from Sabungkhok Khunao-Chanung Heights in Imphal East district in Manipur.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Indian army, Assam Rifles and Manipur police conducted a joint search operation at the Sabungkhok Khunao-Chanung Heights in Imphal East on Monday. During the search, one 12-bore single barrel gun, three improvised mortars, one 9mm pistol, three grenades and ammunition were recovered.

The recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur police.  However, no one has been arrested in this connection.

