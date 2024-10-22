Joint Forces Strike: Arms Recovered in Manipur to Restore Peace

HT Digital

Tuesday, October 22: In a concerted effort to maintain peace and stability across Manipur, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security agencies have been conducting a series of intelligence-based joint operations. These coordinated actions have taken place across both the hill and valley regions of the state and have resulted in the recovery of arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores, marking a significant step forward in the ongoing security operations in the region.

Over the past week, these relentless operations by the combined security forces have led to the recovery of 12 weapons, various ammunition, and war-related supplies. These recoveries represent not only a boost to the operational capabilities of the security forces but also a reassurance to the local communities, who are at the heart of efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

One of the key operations was conducted on October 15, 2024, when a joint team of the Indian Army and Manipur Police carried out a search and recovery mission in the Leirongthel Pitra area. This area, located in the periphery of the Thoubal district, had been identified as a potential location for hidden arms. Acting on credible intelligence, the joint forces launched a targeted operation that led to the discovery of a significant haul of weapons and ammunition. Among the recovered items were an AK-56 rifle, a self-loading rifle (SLR), a carbine machine gun, a single-barrel rifle, and a pistol. In addition to these firearms, grenades and other war-like stores were also seized. This successful operation not only disrupted potential criminal activities in the area but also strengthened the security grid in Thoubal district.

Just a day later, on October 16, 2024, the Assam Rifles launched another intelligence-driven operation, this time near Cannan Veng village in Churachandpur district. Working in close coordination with the Manipur Police, the security forces executed a well-planned operation that resulted in further recoveries of weapons and ammunition. In this operation, the joint team recovered one .303 rifle, five single-barrel rifles, a 9mm pistol, and additional ammunition and war-like materials. These items were believed to have been hidden by suspected criminals operating in the area. As with the previous operation, all the recovered items were promptly handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and action.

The success of these operations underscores the high level of coordination and synergy between the various security forces operating in Manipur. The collaborative approach adopted by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police has proven to be a critical factor in the recovery of illegal arms and ammunition, which, if left unchecked, could have fueled violence and unrest in the region. By acting on timely intelligence and executing well-coordinated operations, the security forces have not only bolstered their own operational strengths but also contributed significantly to the overall security environment in Manipur.

These recent recoveries of arms and ammunition have far-reaching implications for the local communities in Manipur. For many residents, the presence of illegal weapons and the threat of violence have been a source of fear and insecurity. The success of the security forces in removing these weapons from circulation serves as a powerful reassurance to the people, who can now have greater confidence in the efforts being made to restore peace and normalcy. With each successful operation, the pressure on local communities is eased, and their trust in the capabilities of the security forces is reinforced.

The ongoing joint operations in Manipur are part of a broader strategy to bring stability to a region that has experienced periods of unrest and violence in recent years. The seamless coordination between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other agencies reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that Manipur returns to a state of peace. The recovery of arms and ammunition is a crucial aspect of this strategy, as it not only prevents the misuse of these weapons but also sends a strong message to those who seek to disrupt peace in the state.

In conclusion, the intelligence-based joint operations carried out by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security agencies over the past week have been highly successful in recovering weapons and ammunition across various districts in Manipur. These recoveries, coupled with the smooth coordination between the security forces, highlight the determination and commitment of all involved to restore stability to the region. As the operations continue, the hope is that peace and normalcy will soon return to Manipur, allowing the local communities to live free from fear and violence.