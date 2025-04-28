Indian Army, Security Forces Arrest 16 Insurgents, Seize Weapons and IEDs in Manipur Operations

HT Digital

IMPHAL, APR 28: In a major crackdown on insurgent activities, the Indian Army, in coordination with the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, apprehended 16 cadres from various underground groups and recovered a large cache of weapons, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

According to a statement issued by the Defence Wing on Monday, the arrests and recoveries were made during a series of anti-insurgency operations conducted between April 20 and 27 across six vulnerable districts—Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Imphal East, Senapati, Kakching, and Bishnupur.

On April 26, security forces recovered eight weapons at Moltingcham, located 2.5 km southeast of Sugnu in Churachandpur district. The seized items included one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), two single-barrel rifles, one bolt-action rifle, four modified long-range mortars (Pompi), grenades, ammunition, and other military-grade equipment.

A day earlier, on April 25, troops apprehended an Over Ground Worker (OGW) in Bishnupur district and confiscated an AK-56 rifle, ammunition, and other war-like stores. That same day, forces raided a hideout in Thamnapokpi, Bishnupur, and recovered eight weapons, including a Carbine Machine Gun, a .303 rifle, two 9mm pistols, four single-barrel rifles, grenades, two IEDs weighing 2.200 kg and 1.700 kg respectively, along with ammunition and related supplies.

Meanwhile, on April 24, security personnel uncovered five weapons at a hideout in Teijang, Churachandpur district. The haul included a 9mm Sub Machine Gun, a single-barrel rifle, three improvised mortars (Pompi), grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores.

On the same day, forces in the Senapati district seized four bolt-action single-barrel rifles and ammunition from Taphour Kuki.

Earlier, on April 20, troops discovered multiple metal and plastic IEDs weighing approximately 22 kg along with ammunition and other military materials at Yangoubung and T Bongmol villages in Tengnoupal district. The explosives were safely destroyed on site, while the remaining recovered items were handed over to the Manipur Police.

Security forces continue to maintain a high level of vigilance in the region to prevent further insurgent activity.