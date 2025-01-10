Army rescues 8 civilians injured in Manipur

IMPHAL, Jan 9: The Indian Army has rescued eight civilians who had met with a road accident in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, a defence statement said on Wednesday.

The accident took place near Khunku Naga village in the Leimakhong area late on Monday.

According to information received from the chief of Henjang village, a truck carrying eight persons had lost control and plunged into a deep gorge near Khunku Naga village.

A rescue team of the army was immediately mobilised to the accident site and the injured civilians were rescued and evacuated to a military hospital, where first-aid was administered and trauma care provided by the army doctors, the statement added. (PTI)