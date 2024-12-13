14 C
Arunachal govt appoints guardian ministers to monitor development activities

ITANAGAR, Dec 12: The Arunachal Pradesh government has appointed ten “guardian” ministers for 28 districts in the state to review and monitor various development activities, according to a notification.

A notification issued by Planning and Investment Secretary R K Sharma on Wednesday stated that the ministers would conduct quarterly review meetings in their respective districts for ongoing important infrastructure projects and would follow up on flagship welfare programmes.

“The guardian ministers shall attend at least two meetings of ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ and understand the expectation of the people from the government. They shall submit their activities and action taken reports to the CMO,” the notification said.

The monitoring division would compile the activities and action taken reports and bring out notes for briefing the government, which would be reviewed in the CM’s e-Pragati meetings so that necessary direction and course correction could be taken up accordingly, it said.

The divisional commissioners shall review the works done by the guardian ministers under their jurisdictions and submit the report to the chief secretary for further necessary action, the notification said.

According to it, Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang will look after Lower Siang and Lepa Rada districts, Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona has been given the responsibility for Lohit, Namsai and Anjaw and Commerce and Industries Minister Nyato Dukam will oversee development works in Upper Siang, East Siang and Siang.

Home Minister Mama Natung has been entrusted with the responsibility for Tawang, West Kameng and Bichom and Health Minister Bituram Wahge for Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raj will look after Upper Subansiri, Shi Yomi and West Siang districts and Agriculture Minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu will oversee the welfare and development of East Kameng, Pakke Kessang and Lower Subansiri.

Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul has been given the task of Dibang Valley and Lower Dibang Valley and Law Minister Kento Jini for Papum Pare, Capital Complex and Keyi Panyor, while Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing will look after Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi and Kamle districts.

The state government has also appointed 26 bureaucrats as mentor secretaries for each district to review and implement overall developmental activities, another notification said. (PTI)

