Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Pledges Support for Arunachal’s Growth and Hydropower Potential

HT Digital

Tuesday, October 1: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reaffirmed the central government’s unwavering commitment to the development of Arunachal Pradesh and the broader Northeast region of India. During a high-level review meeting held in Itanagar, the Finance Minister emphasized that both financial and administrative support for ongoing and future projects in the state would continue as part of the government’s strategy to drive growth in this strategically important region.

- Advertisement -

The meeting, which took place in the state capital, was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and Tsering Lhamu, Advisor to the Minister for Planning. The session highlighted the government’s focus on strengthening infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, a state that presents unique challenges but also holds significant potential for economic growth and development.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Pema Khandu addressed the difficulties that the state faces due to its challenging geography and the need for more robust infrastructure development. He noted that Arunachal’s terrain, coupled with its remote location, makes development a complex process. However, he praised the substantial progress that has been made in recent years, much of which he attributed to the support provided by the central government.

Khandu underscored that the collaboration between the state and the central government has been crucial in overcoming some of these obstacles. In his remarks, he pointed out that Arunachal Pradesh still relies on several outdated infrastructure systems that need urgent upgrades. He cited the example of the state’s numerous Semi-Permanent Timber (SPT) structures, which have been in place for years and now require modernization. Khandu urged for a quick transition to more durable Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) structures, which would significantly enhance the state’s infrastructure resilience and long-term sustainability.

In addition to the focus on infrastructure upgrades, the Chief Minister highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s immense hydropower potential. The state, with its vast river systems and natural resources, is well-positioned to become a key contributor to the national economy through its hydropower capabilities. Khandu mentioned that harnessing this potential could not only meet the state’s own energy needs but also serve as a valuable asset for the entire country.

- Advertisement -

He stressed that with the right financial backing and the necessary administrative support from the central government, Arunachal Pradesh could become a major player in India’s renewable energy sector. Hydropower, he said, represents a golden opportunity for the state to drive economic growth while contributing to India’s clean energy goals.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s remarks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured that the central government would continue to prioritize the development of Arunachal Pradesh. She emphasized that Arunachal, along with other northeastern states, remains a key focus area for the central government’s broader regional development strategy. Sitharaman stated that the government is fully aware of the unique challenges that Arunachal faces and is committed to providing all necessary support to overcome them.

Sitharaman also touched upon the importance of the Northeast in India’s Act East Policy, which seeks to improve connectivity and economic integration between Northeast India and Southeast Asia. She noted that Arunachal Pradesh, due to its location and natural resources, plays a vital role in this policy and stands to benefit from enhanced infrastructure and trade links.

In her remarks, the Finance Minister emphasized that the government’s financial and administrative support for future projects in Arunachal Pradesh will not only focus on infrastructure but will also include efforts to boost other sectors, such as education, healthcare, and tourism. She added that the central government is committed to ensuring that the progress made so far in Arunachal is maintained and accelerated in the coming years.

- Advertisement -

Sitharaman’s visit and her reaffirmation of the central government’s support have been widely welcomed by the state’s leadership. The assurances of continued financial backing are seen as crucial for the state, which still faces significant challenges in terms of infrastructure development, connectivity, and the provision of basic services to its widely dispersed population.

As part of the meeting’s outcomes, the central and state governments are expected to work together closely on a range of new initiatives aimed at improving Arunachal Pradesh’s infrastructure and unlocking its economic potential. With the central government’s backing, Arunachal Pradesh could become a model of development in the Northeast, showcasing how strategic investments and partnerships can drive long-term growth in even the most challenging environments.

For the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the government’s assurances offer hope for a brighter future marked by improved infrastructure, better living standards, and enhanced opportunities for economic growth. As the state looks to harness its natural resources, particularly in the hydropower sector, the continued support from the central government will be key to realizing these aspirations.

The meeting in Itanagar marked an important step in the ongoing dialogue between the state and central governments and set the stage for further collaboration aimed at ensuring that Arunachal Pradesh’s development remains a priority on the national agenda. With the right support, the state is poised to make significant strides in the years ahead, contributing not only to its own prosperity but also to the broader development goals of the Northeast region and the country as a whole.