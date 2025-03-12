20 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Arunachal govt to seek views of all religious groups before framing rules of APFRA: CM

Rules are not intended to target any specific religious group whether Buddhists, Hindus, Christians, or Muslims

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, March 11; Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said the state government will form a committee comprising members from various religious groups to seek their views before framing the rules of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

Responding to concerns raised by MLAs during a discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, regarding their apprehensions that the Act could divide the state along religious lines, Khandu informed the House that the government would not take any hasty decision and will act accordingly.

He said that the government is in the process of drafting rules for the 46-year-old Act, which had remained defunct until a directive from the Gauhati High Court in September 2024 ordered their formulation within six months.

The directive followed a PIL filed by a local resident Tambo Tamin.

The chief minister assured the Assembly that the government would request an extension from the court to allow adequate time for consultations with religious groups.

“We will appeal for an extension and ensure that inputs from all religious communities are considered to maintain a balanced and inclusive approach,” he said.

Emphasising that the rules are not intended to target any specific religious group whether Buddhists, Hindus, Christians, or Muslims, Khandu clarified that the Act is neither in favour of nor against any religion.

He pointed out that while the Act has existed for 46 years, it lacked formal rules, which are now being addressed.

“If any individual or group believes that the government is misleading the people, they are free to approach the court. If our intentions were against any religion, we could have drafted the rules in secrecy,” he said.

Senior BJP member Wangling Lowangdong, taking part in the discussion, stressed the importance of reaching a broader consensus among stakeholders before finalising the rules. NCP member Toko Tatung highlighted the need for unity in the state, warning that the implementation of the Act could create divisions.

“Without unity and peace, all development efforts will be futile,” Tatung remarked, urging the government to carefully consider the Act’s impact on the state’s future.

NCP legislator Nikh Kamin cautioned that the Act if implemented, could be misused, while NPP MLA Thangwang Wangham, acknowledging the protests by the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) and other groups, called for a comprehensive review of the Act with the involvement of all stakeholders before finalisation.

The Act has long been a contentious issue, particularly among Christian groups.

The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) and the state government claimed that the legislation is vital for preserving indigenous culture and faith, whereas the ACF contends that it “discriminates” against Christians.

Enacted in 1978 under the Janata Party government led by Chief Minister P K Thungon, the Act received presidential assent on October 25, 1978.

It aims to prevent forced religious conversions through inducement or fraudulent means, prescribing penalties that include imprisonment of up to two years and fines up to Rs 10,000. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
