ADP urges Arunachal govt for correction of state hood bill before APFRA act implementation

ITANAGAR, Feb 22: The Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) on Saturday has requested the state government to take up legislation for correction of defunct statehood bill before any enactment and implementation of APFRA 1978 in Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the newsperson here at Arunachal Press Club (APC) the ADP President Tami Pangu informed hue and cry were not healthy signs in the peace loving state like Arunachal Pradesh.

“For last few days, months and years the APFRA has been creating hue and cry in the society and we are worried that it may create negative impact and thought in the society and it may create differences among the community and tribes of state,” he said.

Before enforcing the APFRA the state government should have tried for legislation and work for correction of the defect statehood bill which was the need of hour, he said.

“It is necessary that our statehood bill is corrected in the line of Nagaland and others states where the tribal has been given proper right on their ancestral property and others inherent property. The state government should have to cautious before doing it seriously,” he said.

Enforcing the APFRA would divide the people and ignite disharmony among the people. The people of state are coexisting peacefully with each other regardless of their religion, so it’s better to see that the Act does not impact so much but we fear that the matter of enforcement of said Act are dividing the people in the line of their faith and religion, he said.

He also condemned the statement of chief minister Pema Khandu earlier and said that before going for any implementation of the APFRA which might have adverse affect on the demography of state and also divide the people on the line of faith and religion and may create hatred and disharmony in the society, community and tribes, the ADP president added.