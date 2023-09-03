Assam DGP felicitates medal winning police officers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: The director general of police, Assam GP

Singh felicitated the police personnel of Assam Police who had

won various medals declared on the occasion of Independence

Day 2023 on Saturday.

It is to be mentioned that 8 personnel won the Police Medal

for Gallantry, 13 were declared winners of Police Medal for

Meritorious Service, 4 won union home minister’s Medal of

Excellence in Investigation, 18 and 19 personnel received the

Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in crisis situation and

Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding Service

respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP congratulated all the medal

winners and appealed that they should work with more zeal,

dedication and devotion after receiving such prestigious

medals. He reiterated that the Assam Police is zero tolerant

against corruptions and all the Police personnel must take a

note of it. He urged for devoting time and energy in

investigation so that conviction rate of the state reaches the

national average.

Senior officers S N Singh, IPS, director, F & ES, Assam & Spl.

director general of Police (Commn.), Assam and Hiren Ch Nath,

IPS, addl director general of police, SB, Assam and other senior

officers and some family members of Medal winners were

present on the occasion.