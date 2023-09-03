Assam DGP felicitates medal winning police officers

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 2: The director general of police, Assam GP
Singh felicitated the police personnel of Assam Police who had
won various medals declared on the occasion of Independence
Day 2023 on Saturday.
It is to be mentioned that 8 personnel won the Police Medal
for Gallantry, 13 were declared winners of Police Medal for
Meritorious Service, 4 won union home minister’s Medal of
Excellence in Investigation, 18 and 19 personnel received the
Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in crisis situation and
Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding Service
respectively.
Speaking on the occasion, the DGP congratulated all the medal
winners and appealed that they should work with more zeal,
dedication and devotion after receiving such prestigious
medals. He reiterated that the Assam Police is zero tolerant
against corruptions and all the Police personnel must take a
note of it. He urged for devoting time and energy in
investigation so that conviction rate of the state reaches the
national average.
Senior officers S N Singh, IPS, director, F & ES, Assam & Spl.
director general of Police (Commn.), Assam and Hiren Ch Nath,
IPS, addl director general of police, SB, Assam and other senior
officers and some family members of Medal winners were
present on the occasion.