Nagaland DGP T J Longkumer resigns

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: Nagaland director general of police T J Longkumer resigned from his post on Monday (January 2) following row over the 6 months extension of his service that raised many eyebrows as the second extension of his service.

Rupin Sharma, DG (Prisons and HG, CD and SDRF), a 1992 batch Nagaland cadre IPS officer, is expected to replace Longkumer as the next DGP.

DGP Longkumer resigned following the row over the 6 months’ extension of his service that had raised many eyebrows as the second extension of his service came following the expiry of his first service extension on 31st August, 2022.

Notably, the Supreme Court had directed the Nagaland Government, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the UPSC to finalise the process of appointment of the State Director General of Police (DGP) on or before December 19, 2022.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha refused to grant 60 days time as sought by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for finalising the process relating to the appointment of the Nagaland police chief.

The bench said failure to comply with its directions may lead to the use of ‘coercive arms of law’ by it.

Notably, in July 2018, the top court passed a slew of directions on police reforms in the country and restrained all States and UTs from appointing any police officer as acting DGPs to avoid favouritism and nepotism in such high-level appointments.

As per the process, the UPSC, in consultation with the State Government and other stakeholders, has to prepare a list of three senior police officers and out of them, the State can appoint anyone as the DGP.

Presently, 1991 batch IPS officer T J Longkumer is continuing as the Nagaland DGP. Longkumer was appointed as the DGP on June 27, 2018.

He was given a one-year extension last year till August 31, 2022. This year he was again given an extension of six months till February next year. The top court has been hearing a plea seeking enforcement of the apex court’s earlier directions on the appointment of the DGP.

Earlier in November, the Rising People’s Party (RPP) demanded the removal of Nagaland DGP T. John Longkumer who has been reinstated on the recommendation of the State Government post his retirement for another 6 months.

Further raising its concern, the RPP in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of India alleged that the 6 months service extension of Nagaland DGP T John Longkumer who had retired on 31st August, 2022 on the recommendation of the State Government in blatant disregard of the Supreme Court of India guidelines is nothing but abuse of State power for which your authority is requested to take cognisance on the subject matter.