Assam Rifles Inspector General’s Conference emphasises operational excellence and community engagement

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 3: The Assam Rifles Inspector General’s Conference took

place at Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor, Shillong,

under the chairmanship of Lieutenant General PC Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM,

PhD, the Director General of Assam Rifles. The conference was attended by

formation commanders, battalion commanders, and staff officers of

headquarters DGAR and Formations.

During the conference, Lieutenant General Nair stressed the paramount

importance of maintaining the integrity of the Indo-Myanmar border. He

praised the troops for their exceptional conduct in Manipur, which has

contributed significantly to maintaining control in the region. The director

general commended the AR battalions deployed in various states across the

Northeast and the Kashmir valley for their commendable service.

A major emphasis during the conference was placed on enhancing the combat

potential in conventional operations through regular exercises and rehearsals.

Lieutenant General Nair praised the planting of the highest number of saplings

among all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the Northeast by the

formation commanders. Additionally, he highlighted the inclusion of healthy

rations, introducing new items like millets, for the Force.

The welfare of veterans of Assam Rifles was also underlined as a prime

responsibility, with 11 Ex-Servicemen (ESM) rallies conducted this year and

approximately 500 grievances addressed.

Praising the leadership exhibited by formation and unit commanders in

handling the challenges of the Northeast, Lieutenant General Nair urged

continuous awareness of the prevailing situations and a vigilant stance in the

dynamic environment. He reiterated Assam Rifles’ commitment to the security

and well-being of the people in the North East.

The biannual conference aims to enhance the operational and administrative

efficiency of the Assam Rifles, ensuring their readiness for effective task

execution in the Northeast region.