Assam Rifles Inspector General’s Conference emphasises operational excellence and community engagement

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 3: The Assam Rifles Inspector General’s Conference took
place at Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor, Shillong,
under the chairmanship of Lieutenant General PC Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM,
PhD, the Director General of Assam Rifles. The conference was attended by
formation commanders, battalion commanders, and staff officers of
headquarters DGAR and Formations.
During the conference, Lieutenant General Nair stressed the paramount
importance of maintaining the integrity of the Indo-Myanmar border. He
praised the troops for their exceptional conduct in Manipur, which has
contributed significantly to maintaining control in the region. The director
general commended the AR battalions deployed in various states across the
Northeast and the Kashmir valley for their commendable service.
A major emphasis during the conference was placed on enhancing the combat
potential in conventional operations through regular exercises and rehearsals.
Lieutenant General Nair praised the planting of the highest number of saplings
among all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the Northeast by the
formation commanders. Additionally, he highlighted the inclusion of healthy
rations, introducing new items like millets, for the Force.
The welfare of veterans of Assam Rifles was also underlined as a prime
responsibility, with 11 Ex-Servicemen (ESM) rallies conducted this year and
approximately 500 grievances addressed.
Praising the leadership exhibited by formation and unit commanders in
handling the challenges of the Northeast, Lieutenant General Nair urged
continuous awareness of the prevailing situations and a vigilant stance in the
dynamic environment. He reiterated Assam Rifles’ commitment to the security
and well-being of the people in the North East.
The biannual conference aims to enhance the operational and administrative
efficiency of the Assam Rifles, ensuring their readiness for effective task
execution in the Northeast region.