Monday, December 2, 2024
Bangladesh can’t sustain without India: Tripura CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 1: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday criticized the Bangladesh interim government for its handling of atrocities against Hindu minorities, asserting that Bangladesh cannot sustain without India’s support.

Expressing grave concern, Saha questioned the governance in Bangladesh, especially regarding the safety of minority communities.

“The ongoing atrocities against Hindu minorities are deeply concerning and unacceptable. It’s alarming that terrorists imprisoned during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s tenure have now been released. Where are these individuals? Tripura, which shares borders with Bangladesh on three sides, is directly affected by this instability. The Bangladesh government must take responsibility for tracking and monitoring these elements. Fundamentalism cannot justify such actions,” Saha remarked.

He also called on the Bangladesh administration to prioritize the safety of Hindu minorities and take concrete steps to restore peace and normalcy.

“Arresting individuals like Chinmoy Das Prabhu Ji is unacceptable. The Indian government is actively addressing these issues, but the current situation in Bangladesh requires vigilance and caution. We must ensure the authenticity of information and avoid falling for fake news. Such conditions in our neighboring country are both unexpected and troubling,” he stated.

Highlighting the interdependence between the two nations, Dr. Saha reminded the audience of India’s contributions to Bangladesh.

“India provides essential resources to Bangladesh, including electricity and other goods. Despite mutual trade and infrastructure projects like the Agartala-Bangladesh train services and Maitri Setu, such incidents are causing disruptions and creating imbalances. Without India’s support, Bangladesh’s sustainability is in question—that, I can assure. Leaders in India are closely monitoring the situation. Using force to oppress Hindu minorities is simply unacceptable,” he added.

