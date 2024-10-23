BJP names Bernard N Marak for Gambegre assembly constituency by-election

SHILLONG, Oct 22: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the name of sitting Tura MDC and state vice president Bernard N Marak as its official candidate for the upcoming Gambegre assembly constituency by-election to be held on November 13.

Speaking to reporters, BJP leader and cabinet minister AL Hek said the party high command has informed its decision to him and the state president to field Bernard N Marak for the bye-election to the Gambegre seat. Marak is the lone aspirant applying for the party ticket.

- Advertisement -

“Accordingly, Marak will be filing his nomination papers the day after tomorrow (Thursday),” he said.

Hek said, “Election is election. Any candidate, who is contesting the election, is confident to win. That is the election. I am not talking only about the BJP. Any candidate, who is contesting will contest with that intention only if they want to win the election otherwise who will waste your time, energy, resources without winning the seat. So everybody is ready and has the same perspective only to win the seat.”

He said that it is not going to be an easy task but the BJP’s main agenda and focus for the election is “development”.

“Due to lack of development in Gambegre, BJP wants to pitch in, want to bring Gambegre also with the rest of the other constituencies,” the minister said while claiming that “BJP has not only done development for Meghalaya but for the entire country. So development done by the PM Narendra Modi of the NDA government is immensely appreciated by all.”

- Advertisement -

He further informed that many national leaders and also state leaders will be campaigning for the bye election to drum up support to the party’s candidate and ensure his victory.

Again on being asked, Hek said, “Not only the CM’s wife. The other wives also are there. The other candidates are also there. Why are you talking only about the CM’s wife? So how can we assess other political parties? We are assessing only for our own official candidate.”

On the TMC’s allegation against the NPP for violating MCC by distributing roofing sheets to voters of the constituency, the BJP leader said, “This is not happening only this time in this constituency. In all elections, all the time this kind of allegation is always there. How will you be blamed unless it is proven.” (NNN)