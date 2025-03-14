21.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 14, 2025
type here...

BJP sweeps local body polls in Mizoram’s Chakma council

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, March 13: The BJP, which is in power in the Chakma Autonomous District Council in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, on Thursday swept the village council (VC) polls, securing a majority in 64 out of 88 VCs.

According to the final results announced by the state election commission, Mizoram’s ruling party, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), stood second, winning a majority in 12 VCs, while the Mizo National Front (MNF) bagged eight VCs.

- Advertisement -

The Congress, however, failed to secure a majority in any of the 88 VCs.

Related Posts:

There was no clear majority in two VCs, and two others were won by independent candidates, the SEC said.

Out of the 64 VCs where the BJP registered victory, it won nine of those uncontested, the commission said.

Polling for the village councils in the CADC was held on Wednesday, registering a voter turnout of 86.97 per cent, it said.

- Advertisement -

According to the state election commission, there are 516 seats, of which 88 are reserved for women.

The BJP won 366 seats, the ZPM 81, MNF 45 and the Congress two. Twenty-two independent candidates were also declared elected, the SEC said.

The state BJP, in a statement, thanked the people and said it will take steps for development of the region. (PTI)

9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts
9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi
10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women
10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

14 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts 8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi 10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women 10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India 10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March