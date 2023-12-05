ZPM Dethrones MNF With 27 Seats In Mizoram

AIZWAL, Dec 4: The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) stormed to power in Mizoram by dethroning the Mizo National Front (MNF) by bagging 27 seats in the 40-member house on Monday.

Prominent ZPM winners include the party’s CM face Lalduhoma, who secured the Serchhip seat defeating his MNF rival J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2,982 votes.

The ruling Mizo National Front won nine seats and was leading in one.

The BJP won the Palak and Saiha seats.

The Indian National Congress bagged the Lawngtlai West seat.

Prominent losers include deputy chief minister and MNF candidate Tawnluia, who lost to ZPM candidate in Tuichang, health minister and MNF candidate R Lalthangliana, who lost to ZPM’s Jeje Lalpekhlua in South Tuipui and rural development minister Laruatkima, who lost to ZPM nominee Lalnghinglova Hmar in Aizawl West II, according to the Election Commission.

Power and electricity minister R Lalzirliana lost in Aizawl North-I by a margin of 5,485 votes to ZPM’s Vanlalhlana. Lalzirliana, while C Lalrinsanga, who holds the agriculture and irrigation departments lost from Lunglei West by 1,282 votes. Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister K Lalrinliana, lost by 1,169 votes from Kolasib to ZPM’s Lalfamkima. Excise minister Lalrinawma in Tuikum to ZPM’s P C Vanlalruata. On the other hand, minister of state for parliamentary affairs T J Lalnuntluanga also lost to ZPM’s Lt Col Clement Lalhmingthanga by 329 votes.

The only saving grace for MNF ministers were school education minister Lalchhandama Ralte and minister of state for tourism Robert Romawia Royte who have won the Tuivawl and Hachhek constituencies by 2,019 and 306 votes respectively. Ralte secured 6,501 votes against ZPM’s J M S Dawngliana’s 4,482 votes.

Chief minister and MNF chief Zoramthanga lost to ZPM’s Lalthansanga by 2,101 votes, it said.

ZPM emerged winners in Kolasib, Chalfilh, Tawi, Aizawl North-I, Aizawl North-II, Aizawl North-III, Aizawl East I, Aizawl East II, Aizawl West-I, Aizawl West-II, Aizawl West-III, Aizawl South-I, Aizawl South-II, Aizawl South-III, Lengteng, Tuichang, Champhai North, Champai South, Tuikum, Hrangturzo, South Tuipui, Lunglei North, Lunglei East, Lunglei West, Lunglei South, Lawngtlai East and Serchhip seats.

The MNF won in Hachhek, Mamik, Tuirial, Serlui, Tuivawl, East Tuipui, West Tuipui, Thorang and Tuichawng seats and was leading in one.

Counting of votes, which began at 8 am, was held in 13 centres.

In some of the seats that had fewer number of voters, only two rounds of counting were held, but in most of the constituencies, five rounds were counted.

The MNF, ZPM and Congress contested in 40 seats each, while the BJP fielded candidates in 23 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the assembly polls here for the first time, fought in four seats. There were also 17 Independent candidates.

Meanwhile, reacting to the poll outcome, the outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga on Monday said anti-incumbency was the main factor for his party’s debacle in the state assembly polls.

He submitted his resignation to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati in the evening after the MNF suffered a heavy defeat to the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM).

Speaking to reporters after submitting his resignation, Zoramthanga said that the ‘anti-incumbency and Covid-19 onslaught are the main factors’ for his party’s defeat in the state assembly polls.

People were also not satisfied with the performance of the MNF government due to inconvenience caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, adding that the outbreak of coronavirus infection had impacted the state economy adversely and impeded the government.

“Because of the anti-incumbency factor and people’s dissatisfaction with our performance due to the Covid-19 onslaught, I lost my government,” Zoramthanga said.

The MNF chief said his party accepted the poll verdict.

Asked whether MNF will be part of the BJP-led NDA, Zoramthanga said he has no intention of leaving the alliance but the final decision will be taken by the party.

“Remaining in NDA depends on the decision of our party. I am the founding member of NDA. Personally I have no intention of leaving the alliance,” he said.

MNF is part of the BJP-led North East-Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of NDA at the Centre.

However, the party has no alliance with the BJP in Mizoram. The present Mizoram assembly term will end on December 15. (PTI)