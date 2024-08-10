31 C
BSF Prevents 1,000 Bangladeshis from Illegally Crossing into India

The Border Security Force (BSF) stopped around 1,000 Bangladeshis attempting to illegally cross into India, bolstering border security measures.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 10, Saturday: In a significant operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted the attempts of nearly 1,000 Bangladeshi nationals to illegally cross into India. The incident took place along the India-Bangladesh border, where heightened security measures have been in place to prevent unauthorized entry.

The individuals, primarily motivated by economic opportunities or reuniting with family members in India, were intercepted by BSF personnel during their attempts to cross the border. The BSF’s vigilance and quick response prevented what could have been a large-scale illegal entry into the country.

This operation underscores the ongoing challenges faced by border security forces in managing and securing India’s extensive international borders. The BSF continues to remain on high alert to ensure that such illegal crossings are promptly detected and prevented.

