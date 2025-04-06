27.7 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 6, 2025
type here...

He has recovered and is back to work: Soha Ali Khan on brother Saif’s stabbing incident

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, April 5: Actor Soha Ali Khan said her brother Saif Ali Khan has returned to work after recovering from the injuries he sustained during the knife attack at his residence in January this year.

“It disturbed all of us. Our main concern was that he was fine, which he was, and has fully recovered now and is back to work. That was our focus. Thank God, he is alright,” Soha Ali Khan told PTI in an interview.

- Advertisement -

Saif was attacked in the early hours of January 16 at his Bandra home in Mumbai. He was stabbed six times by the assailant, who was later arrested. The actor was immediately hospitalised and underwent spinal and plastic surgeries at the Lilavati Hospital. He was discharged on January 21.
Soha will be next seen as the antagonist in Chhorii 2, a sequel to the 2021 hit of the same title.

Related Posts:

The horror drama is headlined by Nushrratt Bharuccha. Chhorii was a remake of director Vishal Furia’s 2017 Marathi film Lapachhapi. It revolves around a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits. Chhorii 2 will pick up the story of Sakshi (Bharuccha) from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new scares. The sequel, produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment, is set to release on Prime Video on April 11. (PTI)

10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April
10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April
8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner
8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 April, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April 8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner 10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway 10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India