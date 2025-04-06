26.2 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 7, 2025
type here...

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar cremated with state honours

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, April 5: Manoj Kumar, celebrated as ‘Bharat Kumar’ for his portrayals of patriotic heroes in films such as “Upkar” and “Kranti”, was cremated with full state honours and a three-gun salute here on Saturday.

Amitabh Bachchan, and Salim Khan were among the prominent personalities from the entertainment industry present at the Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Juhu. The last rites started at about 11:30 and Kumar’s two sons — Vishal and Kunal — lit the funeral pyre of the actor-filmmaker who died on Friday due to age-related issues at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. He was 87. Abhishek Bachchan, Arbaaz Khan, Subhash Ghai, Anu Malik, Zayed Khan, Prem Chopra and Rajpal Yadav also attended the cremation.

- Advertisement -

A photo of a young Kumar was placed at the entrance of his building premises for everyone to offer their last respects.

Related Posts:

An ambulance carrying mortal remains of Kumar decorated in tri-colour flowers left the actor’s residence at about 10:30 am for the funeral. His body was wrapped in tricolor flag.

 Following his death, Dharmendra, Prem Chopra, Madhur Bhandarkar, Farah Khan with her brother Sajid Khan, among others arrived at Kumar’s residence to offer their condolences.

 Kumar was known as ‘Bharat Kumar’ among his fans for his roles in a series of patriotic films like “Shaheed”, “Upkar”, “Purab Aur Paschim” and “Roti, Kapda aur Makaan”, among others. Born Harikrishan Goswami into a Punjabi Hindu family in Abbottabad town (Pakistan) in undivided India, Kumar’s family migrated to Delhi in 1947, the year of India’s Independence.

- Advertisement -

He completed his graduation from Delhi University’s Hindu College before shifting to Mumbai to pursue a career in movies. (PTI)

10 Places to Visit North east India in April
10 Places to Visit North east India in April
10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April
10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April
8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner
8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 April, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Places to Visit North east India in April 10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April 8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner 10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway