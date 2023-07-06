28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 6, 2023
Burnt foetus found at Malki Khliehshnong-Meghalaya

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, July 5 (NNN): A burnt foetus was found in the jungle at Malki Khliehshnong near Catholic Cemetery on June 17, Meghalaya police said on Monday.

 

After completion of postmortem examination the burnt foetus has been kept at NEIGRIHMS hospital, morgue room, Shillong, they said.

 

In this connection a UD case has been registered with the Laitumkhrah police station.

 

Police also requested all concerned who can identify to contact the officer in-charge Laitumkhrah police station at 0364-2223069 and in-charge police control room at 0364 – 2222215/2222214

The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
