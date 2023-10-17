NEIGRIHMS introduces 4-D radiation therapy for cancer patients

SHILLONG, Oct 16: In a significant stride toward enhanced
cancer treatment, NEIGRIHMS (North Eastern Indira Gandhi
Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences) has recently
achieved a remarkable milestone.
The institution has commenced offering 4-D Radiation Therapy,
a sophisticated radiotherapy technique that is available at only
a select few centers in India. This advanced treatment method
is particularly valuable in addressing tumors that move with the
patient’s breathing. It enables precise targeting of tumors in the
lungs, liver, and pancreas, minimizing harm to surrounding
healthy tissues and organs.
Prof (Dr) Nalin Mehta, the Director of NEIGRIHMS, extended his
congratulations to the dedicated team behind this
achievement. The team, which includes Sumit Kumar, Deiwakor
Chyrmang, resident doctors, radiation safety officers, medical
physicists, and radiotherapy technologists, showcased
exceptional teamwork. Dr. Mehta expressed his pride in
announcing that the Radiotherapy department at NEIGRIHMS
has successfully standardized the delivery of 4D-RT, also known
as respiratory gating. This technique effectively targets cancer
masses that move in sync with patients’ breathing while
minimizing collateral damage to surrounding tissues.
Dr. Mehta further emphasised the significance of NEIGRIHMS
becoming a hub for advanced cancer treatment. With the
recent installation of state-of-the-art facilities like the High
Energy Linear Accelerator, 4D-CT simulator, and Brachytherapy,
patients from Meghalaya and other Northeastern states, as
well as neighboring countries, can now access world-class
cancer treatment without the need to travel long distances.
Vikas Jagtap, the additional professor and head of the
department of Radiotherapy, highlighted the complexity and
precision involved in such treatments. Patients are coached in
breathing pattern exercises over several days to facilitate
accurate and focused radiation delivery. The department has
already treated 250 patients with advanced radiation
techniques like 3D-CRT, VMAT (Volumetric Modulated Arc
Therapy), and ARC therapy, substantially reducing radiation-
related side effects.
On October 14, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union minister of
health & family welfare and chemicals & fertilizers, inaugurated
the Regional Cancer Centre at NEIGRIHMS and commended the
institution’s efforts in providing high-quality cancer treatment.
He emphasised NEIGRIHMS’s role as a major health hub for the
entire Northeast Region.
It is worth noting that NEIGRIHMS offers Radiotherapy and
Chemotherapy at highly subsidized rates for cancer patients.
Those enrolled under the MHIS (Meghalaya Health Insurance
Scheme) and PM-JAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana)
scheme can avail the benefit of cashless treatment upon
producing their registration card. (NNN)