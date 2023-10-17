NEIGRIHMS introduces 4-D radiation therapy for cancer patients

SHILLONG, Oct 16: In a significant stride toward enhanced

cancer treatment, NEIGRIHMS (North Eastern Indira Gandhi

Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences) has recently

achieved a remarkable milestone.

The institution has commenced offering 4-D Radiation Therapy,

a sophisticated radiotherapy technique that is available at only

a select few centers in India. This advanced treatment method

is particularly valuable in addressing tumors that move with the

patient’s breathing. It enables precise targeting of tumors in the

lungs, liver, and pancreas, minimizing harm to surrounding

healthy tissues and organs.

Prof (Dr) Nalin Mehta, the Director of NEIGRIHMS, extended his

congratulations to the dedicated team behind this

achievement. The team, which includes Sumit Kumar, Deiwakor

Chyrmang, resident doctors, radiation safety officers, medical

physicists, and radiotherapy technologists, showcased

exceptional teamwork. Dr. Mehta expressed his pride in

announcing that the Radiotherapy department at NEIGRIHMS

has successfully standardized the delivery of 4D-RT, also known

as respiratory gating. This technique effectively targets cancer

masses that move in sync with patients’ breathing while

minimizing collateral damage to surrounding tissues.

Dr. Mehta further emphasised the significance of NEIGRIHMS

becoming a hub for advanced cancer treatment. With the

recent installation of state-of-the-art facilities like the High

Energy Linear Accelerator, 4D-CT simulator, and Brachytherapy,

patients from Meghalaya and other Northeastern states, as

well as neighboring countries, can now access world-class

cancer treatment without the need to travel long distances.

Vikas Jagtap, the additional professor and head of the

department of Radiotherapy, highlighted the complexity and

precision involved in such treatments. Patients are coached in

breathing pattern exercises over several days to facilitate

accurate and focused radiation delivery. The department has

already treated 250 patients with advanced radiation

techniques like 3D-CRT, VMAT (Volumetric Modulated Arc

Therapy), and ARC therapy, substantially reducing radiation-

related side effects.

On October 14, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union minister of

health & family welfare and chemicals & fertilizers, inaugurated

the Regional Cancer Centre at NEIGRIHMS and commended the

institution’s efforts in providing high-quality cancer treatment.

He emphasised NEIGRIHMS’s role as a major health hub for the

entire Northeast Region.

It is worth noting that NEIGRIHMS offers Radiotherapy and

Chemotherapy at highly subsidized rates for cancer patients.

Those enrolled under the MHIS (Meghalaya Health Insurance

Scheme) and PM-JAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana)

scheme can avail the benefit of cashless treatment upon

producing their registration card. (NNN)