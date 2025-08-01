26.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 1, 2025
type here...

CM Tamang greets Sikkim Governor on completing one year in office

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, July 31: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday greeted Governor Om Prakash Mathur on completing one year in the constitutional post.

“Today, I had the honour of calling on the Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim, Shri Om Prakash Mathur Ji, at Raj Bhawan. On behalf of the Government of Sikkim and the people of our state, I extended my warmest congratulations and best wishes to him on his successful completion of one year as the Governor of Sikkim,” the CM said in a social media post.

- Advertisement -

Tamang said that it has been a matter of great pride and privilege for his government to work under Mathur’s esteemed leadership and constitutional guidance.

Related Posts:

“The governor’s wisdom, experience, and unwavering commitment to the democratic values of our nation have greatly strengthened the governance framework of our state over the past year,” the Sikkim chief minister said.

He said that he looked forward to continuing this meaningful association with Mathur to work together for the progress, peace, and prosperity of Sikkim.

The chief minister also wished Mathur continued good health, happiness, and success in all his endeavours. (PTI)

10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

RPP seeks to know status of Naga pacts from interlocutor Mishra

The Hills Times -
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon 8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism 10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets