CM Tamang greets Sikkim Governor on completing one year in office

GANGTOK, July 31: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday greeted Governor Om Prakash Mathur on completing one year in the constitutional post.

“Today, I had the honour of calling on the Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim, Shri Om Prakash Mathur Ji, at Raj Bhawan. On behalf of the Government of Sikkim and the people of our state, I extended my warmest congratulations and best wishes to him on his successful completion of one year as the Governor of Sikkim,” the CM said in a social media post.

Tamang said that it has been a matter of great pride and privilege for his government to work under Mathur’s esteemed leadership and constitutional guidance.

“The governor’s wisdom, experience, and unwavering commitment to the democratic values of our nation have greatly strengthened the governance framework of our state over the past year,” the Sikkim chief minister said.

He said that he looked forward to continuing this meaningful association with Mathur to work together for the progress, peace, and prosperity of Sikkim.

The chief minister also wished Mathur continued good health, happiness, and success in all his endeavours. (PTI)