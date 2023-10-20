25 C
Mizoram Polls: PM Modi among star campaigners for upcoming Assembly election in state

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Aizawl, Oct 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the upcoming Mizoram elections, scheduled for November 7. Today, the party announced its list of 40 campaigners, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This announcement indicates that the BJP is ready to intensify its political activities leading up to the state assembly elections.

The list of campaigners is headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and features other prominent figures such as BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Smriti Irani, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister Kiren Rijiju, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, and Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along.

Here is the complete list of 40 campaigners for the BJP in the Mizoram elections.

  1. Shri Narendra Modi
  2. Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda
  3. Shri Rajnath Singh
  4. Shri Amit Shah
  5. Shri Nitin Gadkari
  6. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal
  7. Shri Arjun Munda
  8. Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani
  9. Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma
  10. Dr. Manik Saha
  11. Shri Nityanand Rai
  12. Shri Nisith Pramanik
  13. Shri Kiren Rijiju
  14. Sushree Pratima Bhoumik
  15. Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  16. Shri John Barla
  17. Shri Yanthungo Patton
  18. Shri Sambit Patra
  19. Shri Rituraj Sinha
  20. Shri Anil K. Antony
  21. Shri Mmhonlumo Kikon
  22. Dr. Numal Momin
  23. Shri Temjen Imna Along
  24. Smt. Phangnon Konyak
  25. Smt. Santana Chakma
  26. Shri Vanlalhmuaka
  27. Shri Delson Notlia
  28. Dr. BD Chakma
  29. Shri Vanupa Zathang
  30. Shri T. Zakunga
  31. Shri Malsawmtluanga
  32. Smt. Suni Lalthangmawii
  33. Shri Lalrinliana Sailo
  34. Dr. K. Beichhua
  35. Shri Pramod Reang
  36. Shri Sambu Lal Chakma
  37. Shri M. Laikaw
  38. Shri Sandeep Agarwal
  39. Shri Bruto Meska
  40. Shri Lalrinkima
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
