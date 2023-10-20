Mizoram Polls: PM Modi among star campaigners for upcoming Assembly election in state

HT Digital,
Aizawl, Oct 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the upcoming Mizoram elections, scheduled for November 7. Today, the party announced its list of 40 campaigners, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This announcement indicates that the BJP is ready to intensify its political activities leading up to the state assembly elections.
The list of campaigners is headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and features other prominent figures such as BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Smriti Irani, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister Kiren Rijiju, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, and Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along.
Here is the complete list of 40 campaigners for the BJP in the Mizoram elections.
- Shri Narendra Modi
- Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda
- Shri Rajnath Singh
- Shri Amit Shah
- Shri Nitin Gadkari
- Shri Sarbananda Sonowal
- Shri Arjun Munda
- Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani
- Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Dr. Manik Saha
- Shri Nityanand Rai
- Shri Nisith Pramanik
- Shri Kiren Rijiju
- Sushree Pratima Bhoumik
- Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- Shri John Barla
- Shri Yanthungo Patton
- Shri Sambit Patra
- Shri Rituraj Sinha
- Shri Anil K. Antony
- Shri Mmhonlumo Kikon
- Dr. Numal Momin
- Shri Temjen Imna Along
- Smt. Phangnon Konyak
- Smt. Santana Chakma
- Shri Vanlalhmuaka
- Shri Delson Notlia
- Dr. BD Chakma
- Shri Vanupa Zathang
- Shri T. Zakunga
- Shri Malsawmtluanga
- Smt. Suni Lalthangmawii
- Shri Lalrinliana Sailo
- Dr. K. Beichhua
- Shri Pramod Reang
- Shri Sambu Lal Chakma
- Shri M. Laikaw
- Shri Sandeep Agarwal
- Shri Bruto Meska
- Shri Lalrinkima