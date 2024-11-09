19 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Congress confident of retaining Gambegre seat

Muivah warns of renewed violence if India betrays 2015 agreement.

SHILLONG, Nov 8: Congress chief of Meghalaya, Vincent H Pala today expressed confidence that the party will retain the Gambegre seat in the upcoming bye-election to be held on November 13.

“We are quite confident that we have a chance to win the bye election in Gambegre. It is a seat vacated by our MP Saleng A Sangma,” Pala told reporters.

Citing the reason behind the optimism, the former Shillong MP said, “The people of Garo Hills when I met them said that since Saleng has been promoted as an MP, we will give a chance to Congress this time also.”

The Congress is fielding Jingjang Marak, a close aide of Saleng A Sangma and he would be fighting against chief minister’s wife Dr Mehtab Chandee A Sangma of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), two sitting MDCs – Sadhiarani M Sangma (TMC) and Bernard N Marak (BJP) – and two independents. (NNN)

