Congress demands CBI inquiry into Tripura corruption cases, warns of protest

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 4: Tripura Pradesh Congress on Friday set a time frame of 15 days to conduct a CBI inquiry into the alleged corruption in various departments and land scams purportedly taking place in the state.

Speaking at a press conference, Tripura Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha said that the ruling BJP government is completely engulfed in corruption and from its MLAs to its Ministers, everyone is connected to corruption.

“We were expecting that some steps would be taken against them, but massive corruption is taking place in departments like Revenue, Health, Education, PWD, and Urban Development, among others. When such corruption was raised by the opposition in the recently held Assembly, they were not allowed to speak and were deliberately silenced. Especially when our Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman raised a corruption issue related to the Revenue Department, he was not allowed to speak. However, later, Roy Barman held a press conference highlighting the issue,” he said.

Saha alleged that a massive corruption case had taken place in Bishalgarh under Sepahijala District regarding the allotment of land.

“Even the then District Magistrate had taken steps against this, but the government didn’t take any initiative. Not only this, but similar incidents have also occurred in other places. I want to know why Chief Minister Manik Saha is not taking steps against the incident, even after a complaint was filed by the DM, who was later transferred to cover up the incident,” he told reporters.

The PCC president claimed that one corruption case after another is emerging in Tripura, involving institutions such as Tripura Central University, Tripura Medical College, and the Jal Jeevan Mission, where massive funds were embezzled in several Rural Development Blocks.

“In other places, we have seen the High Court take suo moto action against such issues, but nothing has happened here. No steps are being taken against such massive land scams. We are demanding that Chief Minister Manik Saha take immediate action. We cannot stay silent against corruption and are setting a time frame of 15 days to conduct a CBI inquiry, or else Congress will launch a massive protest demanding a CBI inquiry,” he added.