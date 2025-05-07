Congress MLA urges Tripura Government to revive defunct airport

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 6: Congress MLA Birajit Sinha has called upon the Tripura government to expedite efforts for reviving the long-defunct airport in the Kailashahar subdivision of Unakoti District.

Addressing the media on Monday, Sinha highlighted the historical significance of the airport, stating that it was established during the tenure of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to improve connectivity between Tripura and other parts of the country.

“Despite the country’s rapid development, the Kailashahar airport remains non-operational, primarily because heavy aircraft cannot land there,” he said.

He further pointed out that the airport was among the 100 selected for revival under the UPA government led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. “Unfortunately, due to the inaction of the then Left Front government in Tripura, no development took place,” he alleged.

Sinha informed that a recent survey conducted by the District Magistrate of Unakoti has proposed the acquisition of 74 acres of land to facilitate the airport’s revival. “This airport has strategic and historic importance. It was actively used during the India-Pakistan War and the Bangladesh Liberation War,” he added.

He urged the current state government to act swiftly, noting that Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has expressed interest in looking into the matter.

“The revival of Kailashahar airport would not only strengthen regional connectivity but also give a major boost to tourism in the area,” the Congress legislator said.