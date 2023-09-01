CPI(M) responsible for mushrooming of regional parties in Tripura: Biplab Deb

AGARTALA, Aug 31: Former Tripura chief minister and Rajya

Sabha member Biplab Kumar Deb alleged that the CPI (M) was

responsible for the mushrooming of regional parties in the

northeastern state.

He said this while addressing a rally for BJP candidate in the

Dhanpur Assembly bypoll in Sepahijal district on Wednesday.

“The regional parties like TUJS, INPT and IPFT were born in

Tripura because of

CPI(M)’s long-lasting exploitation and harassment. They

believed that indigenous voters are their secured vote bank but

the situation has changed completely nowadays”, Deb said.

Manik Sarkar of the CPI(M) was the chief minister when the

state witnessed a massive influx of Reang refugees from

neighbouring Mizoram in 1998 but he did not take any steps to

solve their problem, Deb alleged.

“But things started moving in favour of Bru refugees when the

BJP-IPFT government came to power in the 2018 Assembly

elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister

Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda came forward

to solve the 23-year-old refugee issue”, he said.

Deb alleged that Manik Sarkar who ruled the state for several

years had tried to destroy the future of the young generation of

Bru refugees.

“But the BJP central leadership came forward considering the

sufferings of refugees and inked a historic agreement allowing

the Bru refugees to permanently settle in Tripura. Pradyot

Kishore Manikya, Tipra Motha supremo and IPFT president NC

- Advertisement -

Debbarma were among the signatories of the agreement”, he

said.

Deb claimed that the tribal people taught the CPI(M) a lesson

for ignoring the interest of indigenous people as the CPI(M)

could not win a single Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat in the

2023 assembly election.

“The CPI(M) which considered itself as saviour of the

indigenous people, could not open an account in the election to

Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Now, the Communists are irrelevant in tribal politics”, he said.

(PTI)