Don’t get swayed by influences that lead to corruption: Arunachal CM

ITANAGAR, Dec 3: Asserting that his government was

committed to rooting out corruption, Arunachal Pradesh chief

minister Pema Khandu asked new recruits not to be swayed by

different kinds of influences and instead set a benchmark for

honesty.

Interacting with 144 newly-appointed Group C and D personnel

of various departments on Saturdat, he emphasised on the

impact of one corrupt employee on the entire staff and the

government.

The new recruits were selected through the Combined

Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) and Combined Higher

Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) conducted by the

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

The chief minister expressed optimism about cultivating an

efficient workforce over the next five-six years, one that could

significantly contribute to the state’s development, revenue

generation and governance.

“Now that you are government employees, coming through a

transparent and fair recruitment process, you have the

responsibility to continue the trend of transparency and

honesty in discharging your duties,” he said.

Khandu expressed concern over a few employees succumbing

to corrupt practices.

“First the APSSB fiascos, then the APPSC paper leak and the

recent illegal appointments in the education department. From

day one, we have been taking strict against those found

indulging in corrupt practices,” he said.

“So many have been jailed, lost their jobs and disgraced for life.

I don’t know how anybody can still have the guts to do

corruption. Just for a few individuals, the entire fraternity of

government employees and the government has to face the

flake,” he added.

Khandu encouraged the new recruits to focus on fulfilling the

aspirations of the people, and reminded them of their pivotal

role in building a “prosperous Arunachal Pradesh”.

He stressed the need for actions without fear or favor, coupled

with honesty and dedication. (PTI)