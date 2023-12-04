Don’t get swayed by influences that lead to corruption: Arunachal CM

ITANAGAR, Dec 3: Asserting that his government was
committed to rooting out corruption, Arunachal Pradesh chief
minister Pema Khandu asked new recruits not to be swayed by
different kinds of influences and instead set a benchmark for
honesty.
Interacting with 144 newly-appointed Group C and D personnel
of various departments on Saturdat, he emphasised on the
impact of one corrupt employee on the entire staff and the
government.
The new recruits were selected through the Combined
Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) and Combined Higher
Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) conducted by the
Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).
The chief minister expressed optimism about cultivating an
efficient workforce over the next five-six years, one that could
significantly contribute to the state’s development, revenue
generation and governance.
“Now that you are government employees, coming through a
transparent and fair recruitment process, you have the
responsibility to continue the trend of transparency and
honesty in discharging your duties,” he said.
Khandu expressed concern over a few employees succumbing
to corrupt practices.
“First the APSSB fiascos, then the APPSC paper leak and the
recent illegal appointments in the education department. From
day one, we have been taking strict against those found
indulging in corrupt practices,” he said.
“So many have been jailed, lost their jobs and disgraced for life.
I don’t know how anybody can still have the guts to do
corruption. Just for a few individuals, the entire fraternity of
government employees and the government has to face the
flake,” he added.
Khandu encouraged the new recruits to focus on fulfilling the
aspirations of the people, and reminded them of their pivotal
role in building a “prosperous Arunachal Pradesh”.
He stressed the need for actions without fear or favor, coupled
with honesty and dedication. (PTI)