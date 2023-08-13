Ex-M’laya speaker Lyngdoh re-elected UDP president

SHILLONG, Aug 12 (PTI): Former assembly speaker Metbah Lyngdoh was on Saturday re-elected the

president of the United Democratic Party (UDP), which is a part of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic

Alliance (MDA) in the state.

Jemino Mawthoh was re-elected general secretary, while state minister Paul Lyngdoh and MLAs

Lahkmen Rymbui, Renikton Tongkhar and Nujorki Sungoh were made working presidents.

MLA Mayralborn Syiem, and former MLAs PT Sawkmie and Shitlang Pale were elected vice-presidents.

Lyngdoh, who will continue to hold the post for another three years, said the UDP will continue to

pursue the demand for Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state, and recognition of Khasi and Garo as official

languages under the Eighth Schedule of Constitution.

He said the UDP was glad that a delegation of the state cabinet met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over

these issues.

“We are glad to note that the CM and his cabinet colleagues met the PM with regards to the two

important issues of the state — the ILP and inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule

of Constitution,” Lyngdoh said.

“We will try to see that the matter is pursued again, and is responded to in a positive way,” he said.

Lyngdoh said the two issues have been pending for a long.

Mawthoh said the UDP is still open to the idea of unification of regional parties in the state.

“The effort is on. We are trying to ensure that the regionalism approach is still in place. We are still

together as part of the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA). We will meet again and discuss the issues

concerning the indigenous people,” he said.

The RDA was formed in 2017 by the HSPDP, UDP and Garo National Council (GNC).