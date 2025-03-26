First goods train brought to Nischintpur terminal in Tripura

AGARTALA, March 25: The first goods train was successfully brought from Tetelia in Assam to Nishchintpur in West Tripura under the Agartala-Akhaura rail link project, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official said on Tuesday.

The initiative will enhance logistical efficiency and streamline goods transportation in the region, he said.

“A consignment of 11 wagons loaded with cement from Tetelia near Guwahati was placed at Nischintpur terminal, marking a historic moment in freight operations under the Agartala-Akhaura new rail link project on Monday,” NFR chief public relation officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

Nishchintpur was planned to be connected with Bangladesh’s Gangasagar station but it is yet to be made operational even after conducting a successful trial run in September 2023.

Sharma claimed that the NFR achieved a significant milestone with the successful placement of the first-ever goods train at Nischintpur terminal near Agartala in Tripura.

This milestone follows the sanction of the Agartala-Nischintpur section for goods traffic by NFR general manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava after joint inspections by senior railway officials, he said.

According to Sharma, the opening of this terminal for goods traffic will significantly reduce congestion at Jirania in West Tripura and other major locations in the Lumding Division.

“Additionally, it will improve freight movement, reduce transit times, and support regional economic growth through enhanced railway infrastructure,” he added. (PTI)