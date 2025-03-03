18 C
Five arrested, including govt officials in Sepahijala SP Office

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Feb 2: Five individuals, including four government officials, have been arrested for their involvement in the embezzlement of Rs 29.04 lakh from the office of the Sepahijala District Superintendent of Police. A case was filed in February 2024 by the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) of the SP’s office, leading to an investigation.

Bishalgarh Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dulal Chandra Datta, who is also the Investigation Officer in the case, stated that the initial FIR named two individuals—one Upper Division Clerk and one Lower Division Clerk. However, further investigation revealed the involvement of three more individuals: another Lower Division Clerk, a Police Constable, and a local resident named Phanilal Debbarma.

“The case was registered in February 2024, and after I took charge, we discovered additional evidence against more suspects. We traced the misappropriated funds in their accounts and verified all necessary reports and evidence before making the arrests. All five accused were presented before the court, which remanded them to police custody for three days. The four government officials involved have been suspended,” said Datta.

He further revealed that the accused claimed to have spent the entire amount, which was embezzled through fraudulent transactions since 2018. “The misappropriated sum of Rs 29,04,142 comprised funds meant for TA bills, salaries, and festival advances. Unfortunately, we have been unable to recover the embezzled amount,” he added.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine if more individuals were complicit in the financial misconduct.

