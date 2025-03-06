15.9 C
Tripura traffic inspector arrested for Rs 74 Lakh embezzlement

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 5: A Traffic Inspector in Tripura has been arrested for allegedly misappropriating Rs 74 lakh from the Bishalgarh Traffic Police Unit in Sepahijala district, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional superintendent of police, Sepahijala District, Rajib Sutradhar, stated that during routine reconciliation of traffic fines, discrepancies amounting to Rs 74 lakh were identified.

“While verifying the records, we found that the amount collected as fines was not deposited in the government treasury by the Bishalgarh Traffic Unit. Inspector Amarjit Debbarma, who was responsible for handling the funds, initially claimed that he had submitted the amount. However, our internal investigation revealed that he had misappropriated the money. Despite being given multiple chances to return the amount, he failed to do so. Consequently, we registered a case at Bishalgarh Police Station, arrested him, and presented him before the court, seeking three days of police remand,” Sutradhar said.

He further stated that Debbarma had been serving in the Bishalgarh Traffic Unit since 2023 and had failed to deposit fines collected from eight challans.

“We are investigating whether any other individuals were involved in the embezzlement,” he added.

