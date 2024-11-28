‘Govt order curtailing tenure of Mizoram Village Council undemocratic’

AIZAWL, Nov 27: All Mizoram Village Council Association (AMVCA) has termed the state government’s decision to curtail the current term of village councils (VC) as “undemocratic” and said they would challenge the order in high court.

A notification issued by the local administration department last week said that the current term of the village councils in Mizoram barring those within three autonomous district council areas in the southern part of the state, has been curtailed by six months and shall end on February 19 next year.

AMVCA president K Lalngaizuala said that members of village councils during a conference held in Aizawl on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution to approach the Gauhati High Court to protect the prestige of village councils.

Lalngaizuala said that they did not simply oppose the curtailment but termed the government’s decision as “undemocratic.”

He claimed that they have decided to move to the high court to protect their rights as well as the reputation of village councils.

The reduction of village councils term has drawn flak from different quarters, including opposition parties.

Congress alleged that the village councils tenure was shortened as the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) led state government found it difficult to cooperate with those VCs dominated by opposition parties.

Earlier, Mizoram Local Administration (LAD) minister C Lalsawivunga had claimed that the tenure of the existing village councils (VCs) was reduced to ensure effective management and use of state funds as well as to adjust the extension necessitated by the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

According to the minister, the state government received a post-devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grant amounting to Rs 122.83 crore during the fiscal 2023-2024 and Rs 89.91 crore per month during the current fiscal.

As per the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendation, Mizoram will receive a PDRD grant of Rs 48.83 crore per month in the next 2025-2026 fiscal, he had said.

Amid these financial constraints, the state will face civic polls (village councils and local councils) next year and also Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) elections at the end of the year, the minister had said.

Besides, the state government will also conduct elections to Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) in the first part of 2026.

“Keeping in mind the upcoming civic polls, the government has decided to shorten the current VCs term and conduct elections to ensure that the general public is not inconvenienced,” Lalsawivunga had said.

The last VCs and local councils (LCs) polls were conducted in August, 2020. (PTI)