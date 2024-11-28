23 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 28, 2024
type here...

‘Govt order curtailing tenure of Mizoram Village Council undemocratic’

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, Nov 27:  All Mizoram Village Council Association (AMVCA) has termed the state government’s decision to curtail the current term of village councils (VC) as “undemocratic” and said they would challenge the order in high court.

A notification issued by the local administration department last week said that the current term of the village councils in Mizoram barring those within three autonomous district council areas in the southern part of the state, has been curtailed by six months and shall end on February 19 next year.

- Advertisement -

AMVCA president K Lalngaizuala said that members of village councils during a conference held in Aizawl on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution to approach the Gauhati High Court to protect the prestige of village councils.

Related Posts:

Lalngaizuala said that they did not simply oppose the curtailment but termed the government’s decision as “undemocratic.”

He claimed that they have decided to move to the high court to protect their rights as well as the reputation of village councils.

The reduction of village councils term has drawn flak from different quarters, including opposition parties.

- Advertisement -

Congress alleged that the village councils tenure was shortened as the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) led state government found it difficult to cooperate with those VCs dominated by opposition parties.

Earlier, Mizoram Local Administration (LAD) minister C Lalsawivunga had claimed that the tenure of the existing village councils (VCs) was reduced to ensure effective management and use of state funds as well as to adjust the extension necessitated by the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

According to the minister, the state government received a post-devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grant amounting to Rs 122.83 crore during the fiscal 2023-2024 and Rs 89.91 crore per month during the current fiscal.

As per the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendation, Mizoram will receive a PDRD grant of Rs 48.83 crore per month in the next 2025-2026 fiscal, he had said.

- Advertisement -

Amid these financial constraints, the state will face civic polls (village councils and local councils) next year and also Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) elections at the end of the year, the minister had said.

Besides, the state government will also conduct elections to Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) in the first part of 2026.

“Keeping in mind the upcoming civic polls, the government has decided to shorten the current VCs term and conduct elections to ensure that the general public is not inconvenienced,” Lalsawivunga had said.

The last VCs and local councils (LCs) polls were conducted in August, 2020. (PTI)

Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

28 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic 7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom