28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
type here...

Had no idea regarding appointment: New Telengana Governor

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, July 29: Tripura’s former deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma said he had no idea regarding his appointment as the new governor of Telangana before he received calls from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state’s CM Revanth Reddy.

Dev Varma, who lost the assembly election last year from Charilam in Sepahijala district, said he was the first person from Tripura to be appointed the governor of a state.

- Advertisement -

“I was not aware of my appointment as the new governor of Telangana before PM Modi first called me on Saturday night. He told me that I have to work outside Tripura and I said that I was ready to perform whatever responsibility is given to me,” the BJP leader told reporters on Sunday.

“Soon after, I received another call from Telangana CM Revanth Reddy who told me ‘welcome to Telangana’, and it was at that time I realised that I was going to Telangana as its new governor,” he added.

Dev Varma said he would reach Telangana on July 31 and take oath as its governor on the same day.

“Earlier, I had discharged my duty as the deputy CM, which was a political post. Now, I am going to perform constitutional duties. I will work in coordination with the chief minister to ensure that Constitution functions appropriately,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Dev Varma, a member of the state’s former royal family, said his appointment to the post was a testament to the PM’s care for Tripura.

“PM Modi visits Tripura even if there is no election. When I was the deputy CM holding portfolios such as Finance, Rural Development and Power, the PM helped me. This is the first time that someone from Tripura is going to take oath as the governor of a state,” he said.

“Tripura is the state where I was born and brought up. I started my political career in this small state. Even if I have to leave for Talengana, I will try my best to help my state by exchanging views, sharing ideas and experience,” he said.

Dev Varma, who joined the BJP from the Congress in 1993, was appointed the new governor of Telangana on Saturday night. (PTI)

10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nagaland schools observe Education Week

The Hills Times -
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes 8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia 10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers 8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India