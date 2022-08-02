Prohibitory Orders Clamped In Charilam Area After BJP Supporters Clash With TSR Jawans

Agartala, Aug 1: Prohibitory order has been clamped in Sepahijala district’s Charilam area after a scuffle broke out between BJP supporters and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans on Monday, a police officer said.

Two or three BJP supporters were injured in the incident at Charilam, the officer said.

Trouble began when Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Birajit Sinha was welcoming 603 voters of Charilam Assembly constituency, home seat of deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Verma to the party fold.

A group of BJP leaders and supporters strongly protested the joining programme of the Congress at Charilam as the police have not given permission for organising any political programme on the ground of Covid protocol.

The ruling party supporters tried to stop the Congress’s joining programme but TSR jawans prevented them leading to a scuffle with the security personnel.

“Two or three BJP supporters were injured in the scuffle but there was absolutely no clash between Congress and BJP supporters”, said a senior police officer.

No FIR has been lodged regarding the incident so far, said the officer.

Angry BJP supporters blockaded Agartala-Bishramganj road protesting the police’s role as they claimed TSR jawans resorted to lathicharge on the party supporters. However, later, the road was cleared for vehicular movement.

Binoy Bhusan Das, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Bishalgarh sub-division, said prohibitory order has been imposed at Charilam market and its adjacent areas to maintain peace.

“Now, the situation is under control and heavy reinforcement have been rushed to the area to thwart any untoward incident,” he said. (PTI)