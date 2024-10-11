24 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 11, 2024
type here...

Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Oct 10: A huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized from different parts of Manipur over the last three days, police said on Thursday.

In an operation at Champhai hill in Imphal East district on Wednesday, security forces seized an M-16 rifle and a .22 rifle, two SLRs, one country-made Sten gun, two carbines, eight country-made 9 mm pistols, thirty magazines and 12 two-inch mortars, they said.

- Advertisement -

In another operation in Luwangshangbam area of the district, the forces found two .32 pistols, a 9 mm pistol, two hand grenades, and two improvised two-inch mortars, among others, they added.

A similar operation was conducted in Khelakhong in Imphal West district on Tuesday. Among the items seized were an SLR rifle, a modified .303 rifle, a 9mm pistol, 16 live rounds of ammunition and hand grenades, police said.

A search at Gelbung village in Bishnupur district on Monday led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle with a magazine, a 12-bore single-barrel rifle, a 12-bore pistol and a 9 mm carbine machine gun. Five detonators and 2.5 kg of IED were also seized.

A raid at Kangvai in Churachandpur led to the seizure of two improvised mortars, locally known as ‘pumpi’, two locally-made hand grenades, and two country-made pistols, police said. (PTI)

8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas
8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas
Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch
Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Ultimatum to NHIDCL on Kohima-Jessami road crisis

The Hills Times -
8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch 7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night South Indian Holiday Ideas For October 8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October