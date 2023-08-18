Manipur: Police continue to recover huge cache of arms and explosives

IMPHAL, Aug 14 (NNN): A cache of arms and explosives was
recovered on Monday as Manipur police continued search
operations in the hill areas adjoining valley of the strife-torn
Manipur.
The police said that the operation was conducted as a part of
sanitisation of the hill ranges in the periphery of the valley
districts in view of the upcoming Independence Day
celebration.
The recovered cache of arms and explosives included seven
each of HE Grenades, Tube Launching 1A and Grenades of 90
MK 3 and one carbine without magazine.
The police said that the cache was recovered during a search
operation at the hill range in the periphery of Tingri under
Sekmai police station today from 12.30 pm to 2 pm by a
combined team of Imphal West police commandos and Sekmai
police station.
The operation was conducted as a part of area sanitization at
the hill ranges in connection with the upcoming Independence
Day celebration, the police added.
The police suspected that seized arms and explosives were
abandoned by the miscreants who recently launched attacks on
the settlement areas in the fringe of the valley district.
No untoward incident happened and no arrest was made
during the search operation, the police further added.
Today’s recovery of an allegedly abandoned cache of arms and
ammunition by the police was the third time in the last three
days.
On Sunday, the police recovered another cache of arms and
ammunition comprising three carbine machine guns, one
double barrel gun, three magazines of carbine guns and five
rounds of DBBL ammunition during a joint operation with the
troops of 33 Assam Rifles near an oil pump at Keithelmanbi
along NH-37.
Earlier on Saturday, the police intercepted a cache of arms and
explosives suspected to have been abandoned by miscreants
during an operation in the foothills at Lamdeng of Imphal West
district bordering Kangpokpi district.
The recovered cache included one of each 7.62 mm SLR Rifle
(bearing body no. CN 7744), Sub-Machine Gun 9mm carbine
(bearing breech block number LS 80146) and Sub-Machine Gun
9mm Carbine without body number and six each of hand
grenades (HE 36), Tube Launching, ballistic rounds marked with
H7.62 D and rings.