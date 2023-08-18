Manipur: Police continue to recover huge cache of arms and explosives

IMPHAL, Aug 14 (NNN): A cache of arms and explosives was

recovered on Monday as Manipur police continued search

operations in the hill areas adjoining valley of the strife-torn

Manipur.

The police said that the operation was conducted as a part of

sanitisation of the hill ranges in the periphery of the valley

districts in view of the upcoming Independence Day

celebration.

The recovered cache of arms and explosives included seven

each of HE Grenades, Tube Launching 1A and Grenades of 90

MK 3 and one carbine without magazine.

The police said that the cache was recovered during a search

operation at the hill range in the periphery of Tingri under

Sekmai police station today from 12.30 pm to 2 pm by a

combined team of Imphal West police commandos and Sekmai

police station.

The operation was conducted as a part of area sanitization at

the hill ranges in connection with the upcoming Independence

Day celebration, the police added.

The police suspected that seized arms and explosives were

abandoned by the miscreants who recently launched attacks on

the settlement areas in the fringe of the valley district.

No untoward incident happened and no arrest was made

during the search operation, the police further added.

Today’s recovery of an allegedly abandoned cache of arms and

ammunition by the police was the third time in the last three

days.

On Sunday, the police recovered another cache of arms and

ammunition comprising three carbine machine guns, one

double barrel gun, three magazines of carbine guns and five

rounds of DBBL ammunition during a joint operation with the

troops of 33 Assam Rifles near an oil pump at Keithelmanbi

along NH-37.

Earlier on Saturday, the police intercepted a cache of arms and

explosives suspected to have been abandoned by miscreants

during an operation in the foothills at Lamdeng of Imphal West

district bordering Kangpokpi district.

The recovered cache included one of each 7.62 mm SLR Rifle

(bearing body no. CN 7744), Sub-Machine Gun 9mm carbine

(bearing breech block number LS 80146) and Sub-Machine Gun

9mm Carbine without body number and six each of hand

grenades (HE 36), Tube Launching, ballistic rounds marked with

H7.62 D and rings.