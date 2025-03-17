IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Rising Temperatures in Northwest India

HT Digital

ITANAGAR, Mar 17: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh as an indication of wet conditions over the north eastern state.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, thunderstorm with gusty winds will strike Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram today.

While the northeast prepares to face stormy conditions, Northwest India will see a slow build-up of maximum temperatures in the next three to four days.

The IMD is forecast to increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures at about 32 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures ranging around 17 degrees Celsius.

At the same time, hot and humid weather is expected to dominate a number of coastal and interior parts of the nation.

- Advertisement -

The IMD has marked scattered places in Coastal Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, North Interior Karnataka, and Gangetic West Bengal as those areas where such weather will continue to dominate.

As various weather patterns change in various parts of the world, governments request citizens to remain informed about local weather forecasts and exercise caution against harsh weather conditions.