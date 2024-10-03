Orange Alert Issued: Heavy Rains to Lash Assam, Tripura, and Northeast

HT Digital

Thursday, October 3: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued critical weather alerts for multiple states across India, signaling the potential for significant weather changes, particularly in the northeastern region. An orange alert has been issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, as these states are expected to experience very heavy rainfall on Thursday, October 3. Simultaneously, a yellow alert has been put in place for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, with these regions likely to face moderate but notable rainfall over the next few days.In its latest bulletin, the IMD provided insights into the meteorological conditions contributing to these predictions. A cyclonic circulation has formed over southeastern Bangladesh and its neighboring areas. This system, in conjunction with a trough extending from the cyclonic circulation to the North Andaman Sea across the Myanmar coast in lower atmospheric levels, is expected to bring about a low-pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal and the surrounding region by October 4. This low-pressure system is likely to be a significant driver of the upcoming rainfall.The weather department’s predictions indicate that widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected across the northeastern region throughout the week. States like Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, along with others, will likely experience isolated instances of heavy to very heavy downpours on October 3. This forecast is critical, as it points to potentially disruptive weather patterns in these regions, urging residents to remain alert and prepared.For Sikkim, the IMD anticipates scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over the coming days. The state is expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall on October 3, with more sporadic yet persistent showers continuing throughout the week. The weather agency also forecasts moderate rainfall for the sub-Himalayan West Bengal region, extending the effects of the low-pressure system to other parts of the northeastern region.For October 4–5, the IMD foresees continued isolated heavy rainfall across the northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. These areas, which are often prone to flash floods and landslides due to their geographical layout, may face challenges from the intense rain. The alert emphasizes the need for residents to take necessary precautions, especially in areas prone to flooding or landslides.From October 6–8, the rainfall is expected to persist across the northeastern region, with the IMD predicting isolated heavy rainfall for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Residents in these areas should be prepared for continued wet conditions, as the weather patterns indicate a likelihood of extended periods of rainfall.The IMD’s orange alert signifies that residents in Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura, as well as the broader northeastern region, should brace themselves for significant rainfall. Local authorities may issue additional warnings or guidance for those living in flood-prone or low-lying areas to ensure public safety. The heavy rain could also disrupt transportation, impact local infrastructure, and potentially lead to waterlogging in urban areas.In contrast, the yellow alert for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim suggests the likelihood of lighter but still notable rain in these regions. The alerts issued for these states, while less severe than the orange alert in the northeast, indicate that the southern and eastern parts of India will not be spared from the effects of the low-pressure system.The IMD’s detailed warnings and predictions for the coming days underline the significance of weather patterns affecting large portions of India, particularly as the cyclonic circulation and low-pressure area take shape. Residents across the affected states are advised to stay updated with local weather bulletins and adhere to any safety advisories issued by the authorities.As the weather patterns continue to evolve, more updates from the IMD are expected to provide further clarity on the extent of the rainfall and any potential shifts in the storm system’s trajectory. With heavy rainfall already anticipated, it is crucial for people living in areas covered by the alerts to remain cautious and prepare for the possibility of prolonged rain, which could affect daily life and infrastructure.In the meantime, the authorities are working to monitor the situation closely and coordinate efforts to minimize the risks associated with the heavy rains, particularly in regions prone to natural disasters. The next few days will be critical in determining how the weather patterns will unfold, and residents are urged to follow weather updates closely.This weather development serves as a reminder of the challenges posed by changing weather patterns and the importance of preparedness in minimizing risks during such events. As the forecasted dates approach, the IMD is expected to continue providing updates and insights into how the weather may evolve in these regions, allowing residents to stay informed and take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves and their properties.