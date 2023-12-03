Indian Army launches beautification projects in Kisama village

GUWAHATI, Dec 2: The Red Shield Division of the Indian Army

established public utility and beautification projects at the

Kisama Heritage Village, home to the Hornbill Festival – the

festival of festivals under Operation Sadbhavana. Setting up a

new precedence, an Army Morung has been established during

Hornbill Festival, showcasing rich culture and heritage of the

Naga People and there contribution towards the nation

building. The Army Morung pay rich tribute to the valiant

soldiers and outstanding sportspersons of the state of

Nagaland, in coordination with the Ministry of tourism,

government of Nagaland.

The Morung of Indian Army was inaugurated by Reeta Sahi,

zonal president Army Wives Welfare Association, Spear Corps

at Hornbill Festival on Dec 1, showcasing the valiant history of

the fearless Naga soldiers and martyrs. It has a dedicated

Corner made in memory of Captain N Kengruse, MVC

(Posthumous), who attained martyrdom during Op Vijay in

1999. The Morung also highlights the contribution and

accomplishments of the sportspersons of Nagaland.

The Red Shield Division of the Spear Corps has facilitated a

Musical Fountain at the Heritage Village providing further

colour and festive ambience to the venue of the mega festival,

along with an army band playing traditional martial tunes.

drinking water facility, public conveniences and water coolers

have been constructed, catering for basic amenities for a large

number of visitors which congregate for the Hornbill Festival

every year.

The projects were inaugurated by the Temjen Imna Along,

minister of tourism, government of Nagaland. Maj Gen Sumit

Kabthiyal GOC Red Shield Division handed over the projects to

the Festival authorities during the opening ceremony.

The Indian Army Morung will be open to visitors for the entire

duration of the Hornbill Festival with the Army Bands display,

contributing to the festive atmosphere.

During the Festival, the family members of Captain N Kengruse,

MVC (P) will be felicitated in a special ceremony being

organised on December 7.

As a follow up to the Hornbill Festival 2023 and precursor to the

Silver Jubilee of the Hornbill Fest in 2024, Capt N Kengruse

Football tournament will also be organised by Red Shield

Division in January 2024, celebrating the life and paying tribute

to the indomitable spirit of the Braveheart Nagas.