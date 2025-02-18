15 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Inter State Youth Exchange Programme: calls for national integration

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 17: A delegation of 27 members of the Tripura State along with the Escorting Officers arrived in Mendipathar, North Garo Hills, Resubelpara to participate in the Inter State Youth Exchange Programme 2024-25.

The week long youth exchange programme slated from 17 February to 21 February was kicked off today with the inaugural function held at Mendipathar Multi Purpose Hall, Mendipathar.

Speaking as the chief guest during the inaugural ceremony, additional deputy commissioner, North Garo Hills TR Marak calls for national integration through the ideas of cultural exchange, language learning, experience sharing, social development and entrepreneurship among the youth.

TR Marak underscored the importance of robust interaction between the youth, the community members and the entrepreneurs in order for the programme to achieve its objectives.

He also motivated the participants to foster the sense of comradeship while experiencing the diverse culture and heritage which was imperative for the progress of the state and the country as a whole.

LB K Sangma, deputy director, Nehru Yuva Kendra William Nagar while highlighting the objective of the programme informed that the programme was being held by the Nehru Yuva Kendra William Nagar, East Garo Hills under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt of India, intends to promote mutual exchange of tradition and cultural values between the host state (Meghalaya) and the visiting state (Tripura).

The programme was also being held in other 60 states of India under the same objective.

J C A Sangma, deputy superintendent of police, North Garo Hills, Sister Rose Kayathinkara, Secretary MMCS, Liton Shil, Escorting Officer Tripura and Gopinath Das, APS, NYK William Nagar were among others who spoke during the programme.

The activities chalked out for the week long Inter State Youth Exchange Programme were Promotion of Entrepreneurship Development & its culture & communal harmony in Garo Hills, National Human Rights Commission & Legal Services etc, cyber crimes & cyber security, health units & health awareness on drugs & substance abuse and field visit in various industrial areas and cooperative agency.

